Hospice of Southern WV to host annual Angel Tree Ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The holidays are quickly approaching, and what is a fun and joyous time for many, can be difficult for people who just lost a loved one.

Hospice of Southern West is hosting a very special event for families and friends to help their loved ones memory live on this time of year at their annual Angel Tree Ceremony. The event will take place Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Crossroads Mall beginning at 1p.m.

Donations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia are now being accepted. You can make a donation at the Hospice Kiosk at the mall through December 24th.

You can also make donations and place angels on a tree at the Marquee Cinema in Beckley, Raleigh General Hospital, or Big Four Drug Store in Hinton.