Hotels start to see business during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– During the COVID-19 pandemic hotels needed to follow strict guidelines from the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Those include putting a sticker in the room before guest check in, and cleaning everything in the rooms including door knobs and handles.

Owner of Quality Inn in Fayetteville, Richard Meadows, said inside hotels – they don’t really need to worry about staying six feet apart from people, but are limiting the number of people allowed in the pool.

“The best I’ve seen on the guidelines is they want you to do 50% occupancy. So we’ve set our pool guidelines at 17-18 people at a time, putting time limits on so the guest can come and go but we are just going to try and limit it and do the best we can,” Meadows stated.



Meadows said business during the pandemic has been slower than normal but is starting to pick back up.