How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63 percent to 8 percent

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A local animal shelter is seeing less tragedy and more wagging tails. The director explained how a change of scenery helped change the future for these animals.

Shelter director, Ginny Dawson, said, in 2012, 63 percent of the animals at the Tazewell County Animal Shelter were euthanized; now, it is only 8 percent.

“We’ve been steadily decreasing euthanasia rates over the past several years. Doing everything we can to bring those numbers down by increasing adoption, increasing rescue,” Dawson explained.

Dawson said there are many contributing factors that helped the shelter turn things around: the dedicated staff, support from the county and increased number of rescues with which they work. Additionally, a new facility made all the difference, providing much more space than the cramped former one.

The set up of the new facility helps prevent the spread of disease, and helps with the animals stress level. Dawson said having multiple zones, where kennels are never face-to-face, helps them quarantine a sick dog if they need to, a big factor in reducing the euthanasia rate.

“The level of stress with everybody being in one open large area…We don’t have that here. We have broken down zones where the animals are in different pods and they’re not as stressed out,” Dawson said.

Dogs experiencing stress can come across as un-friendly, making it harder for them to find homes. While the new facility helps animals get adopted faster, having more space also allows shelter workers to spend more time with animals who need extra care, without worrying about overcrowding.

In their first year at the new facility, which opened in January 2019, 335 dogs were adopted and 370 went to rescues.