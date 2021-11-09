Humane society to host fundraiser for new Delaney Wykle Wellness Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On July 4th, 2019, 23-year-old, Delaney Wykle was killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas.

Delaney had a love and a passion for animals. So, to honor her short life and her love of animals, the Humane Society of Raleigh County is hosting a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the Delaney Wykle Wellness Center. The business is set for construction next spring next to the humane society in Beckley.

The fundraiser will take place at Moose Club on New River Drive Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The humane society will be serving the spaghetti dinner for a small donation of $10. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the door on the day or at the humane society in Beckley.

“The Delaney Wykle Wellness Center and what that will do is eventually it will provide wellness care and things for the community Our hope is that by having our own veterinary center here, we can really increase access to the veterinary needs, you know, for the community,” Brett Kees Executive Director Humane Society of Raleigh County, said.



Kees said having this service right next door to the shelter will aid them is fulfilling their mission to help every animal. Having a center like this helping the animals of the community’s is something Delaney would approve of.



If spaghetti doesn’t move you, there is another fundraising event, Cardio for Kitties, Muscles for Mutts at LA East set for 9am on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Donations and fees at this event go directly to the shelter. Kees said the entry fee for the fitness competition will also include a rowing competition, a 5-K, and a bench pressing competition. But what better way to bulk up after a morning fitness competition than a spaghetti dinner?



For more information on these events and more, head over to the shelters website.