BECKLEY, WV (WV)– You can except some delays this morning on your daily commute. The westbound lane of I-64 near mile marker 127 is closed due to a vehicle on fire.

Dispatchers tell 59News that the call came in around 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. At this time no injuries are reported.

Beaver Fire Department and Mabscott Fire Department are currently on the scene.