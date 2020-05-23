Independence High School holds drive-in graduation ceremony

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– Independence High School honored the class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Cars lined up in the parking lot for a drive-in style celebration that kicked off with a fireworks display on the football field.

Seniors then walked across the non-traditional outdoor stage while family members took pictures from their cars.

