Independent farmers face hard times

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Independent farmers across the country are struggling to make ends meet.

Jeff Jowers, a farm supply store manager in rural Tazewell County told 59 News he sees more farmer’s families supplementing their income with second jobs. He said dairy farmers have it the worst — living off savings or borrowing in hopes milk prices will go back up.

“Because we’re importing milk cheaper than what U.S. producers are getting for their milk,” said Jowers.

He said the same issue is happening with beef, making it extremely difficult for cattle farmers to profit. On the other hand, Jowers said there is an increase in small hobby farmers, people supplementing their income with a few chickens or livestock in the backyard.