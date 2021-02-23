International Goods and Whole Foods store opens in WSS, brings positive community response

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The world comes to Greenbrier County, as the community welcomes an international market.

The Pinoy Store opened in early December in White Sulphur Springs. It offers shoppers a variety of international goods as well as whole foods.

Joshua Berry and his wife Franchesca own the store. The couple said they catered the store towards the immigrant community since there previously was not an international food store in the area, and the community response was overwhelming.

“Whenever they walk in here, they were like oh my goodness, an Asian store,” Franchesca said. “There hasn’t been one here.”

“We’ve had customers come in and have spoken that it’s something they’ve looked for 20 plus years in the area,” Joshua said.

If the store does not supply the international items you want, Joshua said they posted a suggestion board. You can write down what you want them to order on a sticky note and the Berry’s will make it happen.