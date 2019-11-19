Investigation underway after shots fired in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An investigation is underway after an alleged shooting in Beckley.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in just before 3:00a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 for a shooting on F Street.

One person was transported to a local hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, WVU Tech Police, and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the scene.

It is unclear if there are any suspects or arrests made at this time.

Stick with 59 News as we continue to follow this developing story.