Invite shelter animal from New River Humane Society over for the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Do you have room at your Thanksgiving table for a four-legged guest?



The New River Humane Society is inviting animal lovers to foster a pet for the holiday. The goal is to give these animals a break from the shelter for a while. Director, Nicole Harris, said it is especially helpful for dogs who have spent at least a year in the shelter.

“The animal just gets a mental break, out of the shelter environment, just a couple days where they’re just reminded what a home environment is like, and they get that love,” said Harris. “One of the most beautiful things is the foster failure, when we send animals out on that home for the holidays and someone falls in love and doesn’t return them.”

If you are interested in fostering a pet for the holidays, contact the New River Humane society at (304) 574-3682.