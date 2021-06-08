Jail bill hike concerns county commissioners

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A 14 percent increase in cost for a regional jail bill is worrying Mercer County Commissioners

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, said they were blind sided by the jump. He said the original bill is $48.25 per day per inmate. However, now that bill is $54 per day. Puckett told 59News this adjustment impacts every county.

“This is very detrimental to communities because all the services we provide through law enforcement, through litter control, everything that we do, it’s all impacted on the budget that we have from our constituents,” said Puckett.



Puckett said the issue with the price change is that budgets are already made and approved, no changes can be made now. He said commissioners are now working on a plan to make up the difference elsewhere.