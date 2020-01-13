James Muncy files to run for McDowell County Sheriff

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Chief Deputy James Muncy officially filed to run for McDowell County Sheriff.

Muncy is a U.S. Veteran and has been in law enforcement for 20 years. He worked as a Capitol Police Officer in Washington D.C., as well as the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. He is a Certified Instructor for Law Enforcement principles (Firearms, Taser, Use of Force), ALICE Instructor (Active Shooter), and has taught these practices in the schools in McDowell County. He also taught Eddie the Eagle classes in the Elementary schools (gun safety).

Chief Deputy Muncy is a Lifetime VFW member of Post 1144 of Iaeger and a Lifetime NRA Member. He is also a member of Post 8 of the American Legion in Welch. He is a Cubmaster for the Boy Scouts of America in War, WV.