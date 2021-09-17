Jina Belcher named 2021 WV Wonder Woman

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A southern West Virginia woman is considered a Wonder Woman by West Virginia Living Magazine. Jina Belcher is the Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

Belcher said she is honored to be named a 2021 West Virginia Wonder Woman. Back in 2015, her mother, Linda McKinney, received the same recognition. Belcher said this is the first time the magazine honored a mother and daughter.

“I can pass this on to my daughter and she can also be a strength in West Virginia and to really change the narrative around here. So it’s an honor to be considered as a wonder woman with a lot of great women, but specifically my mom,” Belcher continued.



Not only was she honored as the 2021 West Virginia Wonder Woman, but she was also selected to be the keynote speaker at the West Virginia Living luncheon. The luncheon will be held in October.