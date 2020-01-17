Judge upholds ban on weapons at gun rally in Virginia

This photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows AR-15 lower receivers, which federal agents have seized, including these unfinished ones taken in 2014 in California, for firearms investigations nationwide. For decades, the federal government has treated the mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle, which has been used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings. But some defense attorneys have recently argued that the part alone does not meet the definition in the law. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A judge has upheld the Virginia governor’s ban on all types of weapons at a pro-gun rally planned for next week. The judge’s order Thursday came hours after the FBI in Maryland announced the arrest of three men who authorities say are tied to a white supremacist group.

A law enforcement official says the men were believed to be planning to attend the rally, scheduled for Monday in Richmond. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the weapons ban on Wednesday as he declared a state of emergency over threats of “armed militia groups storming our Capitol.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)