Judge upholds ban on weapons at gun rally in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A judge has upheld the Virginia governor’s ban on all types of weapons at a pro-gun rally planned for next week. The judge’s order Thursday came hours after the FBI in Maryland announced the arrest of three men who authorities say are tied to a white supremacist group.
A law enforcement official says the men were believed to be planning to attend the rally, scheduled for Monday in Richmond. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.
Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the weapons ban on Wednesday as he declared a state of emergency over threats of “armed militia groups storming our Capitol.”
