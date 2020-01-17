Judge upholds ban on weapons at gun rally in Virginia

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows AR-15 lower receivers, which federal agents have seized, including these unfinished ones taken in 2014 in California, for firearms investigations nationwide. For decades, the federal government has treated the mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle, which has been used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings. But some defense attorneys have recently argued that the part alone does not meet the definition in the law. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A judge has upheld the Virginia governor’s ban on all types of weapons at a pro-gun rally planned for next week. The judge’s order Thursday came hours after the FBI in Maryland announced the arrest of three men who authorities say are tied to a white supremacist group.

A law enforcement official says the men were believed to be planning to attend the rally, scheduled for Monday in Richmond. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation.

Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the weapons ban on Wednesday as he declared a state of emergency over threats of “armed militia groups storming our Capitol.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting"

Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court"

Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign"

Beckley Mayor details re-election plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Mayor details re-election plans"

Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store"

Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News