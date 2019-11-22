Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office preparing for the small screen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford announced on Thursday that his department will be on an episode of one of the newer reality shows on the A&E Network, and he thinks it’s a great opportunity.

A&E, along with Big Fish Entertainment, has introduced a new reality show called Live PD: Wanted. The show chronicles law enforcement’s pursuit of those running from the law, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be on one of their future episodes.

Courtesy of A&E Network and Big Fish Entertainment

“I think our deputies do a fantastic job, and I think that will be shown to people nationwide that we have a lot of good people who work hard,” said Sheriff Mike Rutherford, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said the show’s photographers and producers have been out with his deputies the last few days, and they were out with them Thursday as they served family court warrants.

“[warrants] where people didn’t show up for [family court] for various reasons or owe back pay for child benefits that type of thing,” said Rutherford.

However, for people who are anticipating to see something a little more exciting, audiences should expect to see video of deputies apprehending 44-year-old Christopher Peter Witthohn, who allegedly stole an SUV hours after being released from jail.

“So we will see what they decide to do with the production of that particular film there,” said Rutherford.

The sheriff said he is confident after talking to the film crew that they won’t put themselves or the deputies at risk during filming, and at the end of the day he thinks this is also a great opportunity to showcase the beauty of West Virginia and shed a positive light on the people of Charleston, Kanawha County, and the Mountain State.

According to the show’s website, this is Live PD: Wanted’s first season, and Rutherford said the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be on the December 5, 2019, episode at 9 o’clock.