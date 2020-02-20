KFC will be introducing new Chicken & Donuts item

Closings
(WVNS) — KFC will be rolling out a new item on its menu nationwide.

The KFC food chain announced on Thursday, February 20, 2020 the new Chicken & Donuts sandwich will be on the market soon.

According to a Business Insider article, the sandwich was first tested in September 2019. A worker from Business Insider, Hayley Peterson, tried the sandwich during its test run and said she was quite impressed.

“Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America. It’s a finger lickin’ good dish filled with glaze and glory,” Chief marketing officer at KFC US Andrea Zahumensky, stated.

Chicken & Donuts will be presented in two forms: sandwich or basket. The article further states the sandwich will features a fillet of boneless fried chicken sandwiched between two glazed doughnuts. The basket contains a boneless or bone-in chicken and one or two doughnuts.

Price can range anywhere between $5.49 to $7.99. Good news if this sandwich is something you think your taste buds will be interested in, the KFC on Robert C. Bryd Dr. will start selling Chicken & Donuts on February 24, 2020 through March 16, 2020.

