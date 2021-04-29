Kids in Fayette County can attend law enforcement summer camp for free

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If your kid is interested in law enforcement, here is a story for you! The West Virginia Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for the 2021 Youth Leadership Academy.

In Fayette County, students have the opportunity to attend the camp for free. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will give scholarships to any student who wants to attend.

“It is a good way to give back to our youth and it is good experience for them. A lot of kids do not get the opportunity to leave their county or go to something like this. And again this is a way for our department to give back to our citizens,” Sheriff Mike Fridley said.



Students who completed eighth grade and up can attend. The camp will be held at West Liberty University in Ohio County. It runs from July 11-16, 2021. Contact your local sheriff’s department for an application.