Lake Stephen’s Beach Blast party kicks off start of Summer

SURVEYORS, WV (WVNS)– To kick off the start of Summer, one group held a beach party. Employees at Lake Stephen’s hosted their annual Beach Blast Party.

The event started on Friday, June 18, 2021 and ran for two days. Saturday, June 19, 2021 is the last day to enjoy the fun. Guests went to the Recreation Center for carnival rides, food and more.

Mark Cohn is the events coordinator for the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority. He said this is a fun way for families to get out of the house and to spend quality time with each other.

“This community, it is a great thing for them. We bring things from all over so people can come here and have a great time,” Mark Cohn, the Events Coordinator with the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority, said.



Guests even got to listen to a DJ who was performing at the Lake. Beach Blast ended at 10 p.m. Cohn told us more events will be held at Lake Stephens throughout the summer.

For more information, you can head to their Facebook Page.