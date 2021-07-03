Lake Stephens will host brand new Campfire Stories Series

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS)– Nothing beats sitting out by the campfire at night and telling stories to family and friends. Employees at Lake Stephens agree! They will be hosting a brand new Campfire Stories Series.

The series will be held at the beach and is geared towards educating kids about different topics while also enjoying the campfire. Pirates and a Hawaiian Luau are just a few themes that will be incorporated into the campfire stories.

“The most important thing is that we are reading stories to kids and informing them about the wonderful things that natural has,” Mark Cohn, the events coordinator at Lake Stephens, said.



July 9, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. will be the first session. Kids will learn about sharks. Campfire Stories will be held in the evening and are free.

On July 22, they will host their Pirate Party with a Treasure Hunt and on August 13, they will host their Hawaiian Luau. For more information you can visit their website.