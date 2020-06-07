Last minute preparations before Primary Election Day

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Tuesday, June 9, 2020 is Primary election day and county officials across the state want voters to feel safe and prepared to cast their ballots.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Specifically in Greenbrier County, they’ll have all 29 precincts open.

County Clerk Robin Loudermilk said they are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have taken the measures of buying food handler gloves for all voters to put on when you come in to vote. We bought pencils to give each voter to use on the machine, that way after you get done voting you can take it says I voted. We have masks for the poll workers, we have hand sanitizer, we have gloves for the poll workers,” Loudermilk stated.



Officials stressed that voters should plan on wearing face masks and being patient at the pools.

Voters will be asked to maintain at least 6-feet from each other, which may make lines seem longer than normal.



Staff will also be cleaning stations in between voters.