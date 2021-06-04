Last year for annual Dickie Noel Golf Tournament in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The 32rd annual Dickie Noel Golf Tournament will be happening on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The tournament was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dickie Noel was an athlete and had a lot of friends in Summers County. He died in a car cash about 30 years ago, and since then, his family and friends held the tournament. Each year, a senior at Summers County High School gets the opportunity to win $10,000 in scholarship money.

“Dickie was a scholar athlete, great in the academics outstanding football, baseball player, played football at Concord College,” Jim Noel his brother said.

“Everyone that has been involved and it has expanded into a wonderful event that is like a reunion. And so the tournament is to raise funds for the scholarship fund,” Kristi Scott, a committee member.

Scott said this will be the last year for the tournament to let organizers enjoy their retirement. The tournament will be held at the Willowwood Country Club.