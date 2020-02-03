Law enforcement searching for missing Mercer County woman

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

64-year-old Michelle Artripe was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was last seen wearing a red Ohio State hoodie and blue jeans. Police believe she could be in the Brush Creek area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911. This is still an active investigation. Deputy Matt Horn with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigating.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, WV State Police, and the WV Division of Natural Resources are investigating.

