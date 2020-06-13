Lee reelected as president of public school workers’ union

CHARLESTON, W.V. (AP)- Dale Lee has won a fifth term as president of the West Virginia Education Association union. Media outlets report he defeated a challenger who received attention for his role in the statewide public school worker strike in 2018.

Lee taught for 22 years in Mercer County before first being elected union president in 2008. The union mostly represents public school workers. Lee says it includes more than 10,000 dues-paying members.

His challenger was Jay O’Neal, who has been a teacher at Kanawha County’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School for the past five years.

