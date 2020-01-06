Breaking News
UPDATE: Police search for suspect in Princeton, WV drive-by shooting investigation
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Local airport increases security amid national terror advisory

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A National Terrorism Advisory bulletin was issued on Saturday, January 4, 2020. It has both large and small airports, like Greenbrier Valley, increasing security.

Although it is a smaller facility, the advisory is not lost on Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Brian Belcher.

Belcher said leading up to September 11, 2001, some terrorists entered through small airport around the country. However, airport security across the board increased since then.

Small airports are required to uphold the same security level as larger airports. Belcher said you might being seeing more law enforcement in the airport during this time.

“Here at this airport, we’re upping our patrols of perimeter of airport and all the gates and doors through the airport, so you’ll see more visual law enforcement around the airport,” said Belcher.

Belcher said travelers should not let the bulletin keep them from flying. He said U.S. air travel is incredibly safe, and if you are traveling, remember, if you see something say something.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Greenbrier East Air Rifle Team honors fallen player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier East Air Rifle Team honors fallen player"

Local teen attempts to bring change to Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teen attempts to bring change to Southern West Virginia"

Local authorities say, "be prepared, report suspicious activity" following national terrorism advisory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local authorities say, "be prepared, report suspicious activity" following national terrorism advisory"

Preventing the flu in schools.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing the flu in schools."

Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes"

59 News Online Update: January 5, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: January 5, 2020"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News