Local airport increases security amid national terror advisory

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A National Terrorism Advisory bulletin was issued on Saturday, January 4, 2020. It has both large and small airports, like Greenbrier Valley, increasing security.

Although it is a smaller facility, the advisory is not lost on Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Brian Belcher.

Belcher said leading up to September 11, 2001, some terrorists entered through small airport around the country. However, airport security across the board increased since then.

Small airports are required to uphold the same security level as larger airports. Belcher said you might being seeing more law enforcement in the airport during this time.

“Here at this airport, we’re upping our patrols of perimeter of airport and all the gates and doors through the airport, so you’ll see more visual law enforcement around the airport,” said Belcher.

Belcher said travelers should not let the bulletin keep them from flying. He said U.S. air travel is incredibly safe, and if you are traveling, remember, if you see something say something.