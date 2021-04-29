Local Brewery gearing up for summer with festival

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 devastated small towns in West Virginia, including Fayetteville. Due to the cancellations of fairs and festivals last year, the town took a hard hit financially.

Jim Way is one of the brewers at Free Folk Brewery. He said he is looking forward to this year’s festival season.

“It’s going to be awesome, last season wasn’t even last season, everybody was inside. So, it is really going to blow up this year,” Way said.

Way said the brewery is a great place for people to enjoy a cold drink and fresh air after hiking or rafting down the river. Even though people are getting vaccinated, Way said they are still going to encourage their customers to follow CDC guidelines.

“We do encourage everyone to wear their mask except for when they are sitting down and outside, but indoors please wear your mask and keep your distance,” Way continued.

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, they plan to host their first festival of the season called Fire Festival. It is a way to say goodbye to winter and hello to summer. Way said he is excited to see people out and enjoying some beer.

“We got a maypole that we are all going to dance around. Then we are going to burn this guy. He is a big skull to release winter and bring in spring,” Way stated.

The festival will be on a first come, first serve basis. It will begin at 3 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. For additional information, check out their Facebook page.