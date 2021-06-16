Local business owner discusses lifting of mask mandate

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Ditching the masks may be the new trend coming to West Virginia. Back in May, Governor Jim Justice announced he will sign an executive order for the mask mandate to be lifted in the Mountain state.

Paul Almond is the head chef of The Dish Café in Raleigh County.

“I think we might have some customers that are going to be happy to see all the faces. We already have a lot of servers who got their vaccinations, so they are not wearing their masks,” Almond said.

The Mountain State saw an increase of COVID-19 vaccination rates and that is one reason Governor Jim Justice is lifting the mask mandate. At The Dish, they are still requiring their unvaccinated employees and their customers to wear mask.

“It’s about their general safety and how they feel about going into the general public. So yeah we do rely a lot on the honor system which I feel like a lot of people do,” Almond continued.

Mark Skaggs is a retired coal mine worker. He said with some of his health issues, it is hard for him to wear a mask.

“I feel great about that actually. I do I feel great that this is happening,” Skaggs said.

The mandate will be lifted on Sunday, June 20, 2021.