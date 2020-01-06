Local business to offer beginner beekeeping classes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby in 2020, a local business is giving people the opportunity to try beekeeping!

Blue Ridge Bee company on Mercer Street is offering free Beekeeping 101 classes starting this month. You can learn the basics of keeping bees.

The class will consist of four Thursday meetings from six to eight in the evening at the Appalachian Coffee house, right next to Blue Ridge Bee Company. The January class is full, but you can still sign up for the next class which starts February 13, 2020.

Owner of Blue Ridge Bee Company, Emily Lambert, said, “Its not the type of hobby that you can just pick up without having gotten some type of education weather its from a class or from a beekeeping book. You don’t want to go into that hobby blind, so if you can get information from a beekeeping expert then that’s going to set you on the right path to becoming a successful beekeeper.”

You can message Blue Ridge Bee Company on Facebook to reserve your spot. No experience is necessary and all ages are welcome!