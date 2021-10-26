Local county clerk looking for community input on redistricting proposal

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — As the redistricting effort in Charleston, works its way down into the counties themselves, one county clerk is gearing up for some changes.

Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly, has some information for her counties voters that may impact their polling places and representation. As new lines are drawn in Charleston, new maps & new polling places need to be discussed and Holly said her county is looking for the communities input.



“The county commission is the body that sets these precincts that sets the boundaries. They will announce tomorrow a public notice for a public hearing on these issues probably happen in a couple weeks and so the public is welcome to have comment on any of the changes that they might see tomorrow,” Holly said.



While her office is working to propose these changes, Holly said the state, at the direction of the U.S. Government after the 2020 census is the reason districts need to be redrawn. Her office is simply complying with the law and putting the cheapest and best foot forward.



Holly said people in Fayette County looking for more information on the proposed changes, which will need to have voter input and county commission approval, can reach out to her office.

For those not able to attend the in-person meeting will be able to watch them via zoom or can inquire by calling (304) 574-4226 or visiting the county’s website here.