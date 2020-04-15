Local doctors use 3D printer to make masks and face shields for other health care workers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Doctors at Farhat Medical Clinic in Beckley create life-saving protection with a 3D printer.

Psychiatrist, Dr. Jawad Zafar, said after finding an effective design, they were able to print more than 20 face shields and 10 masks. Zafar said so far, they gave the gear to local clinics. He said they contacted both hospitals in our area and arranged for the next batch to go to the intensive care units.

It takes 14 hours to print a mask and three for a face shield, so they are asking other people with 3D printers to help them make more.

“If they’re able to print them let us know. Our contact is there as well, we will do the final assembly. They can let us know which hospital of choice they want us to donate it to we will donate it to them and put their name on it as well, whoever donates it,” Zafar said.

Doctors at the clinic ordered a second printer to make the masks. The clinic is donating the materials.