Local food bank adjusts operations to keep community fed throughout COVID-19

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts in Oak Hill are not letting COVID-19 slow them down.

Every Friday since 2016, the mission takes 283 bags of food to local schools so kids can have food to get them through the weekend. President and founder, Mike Bone, said now that schools are closed due to COVID-19, volunteers are planning to bring the weekend bags into the community to various drop off locations. They also adjusted their food bank to keep the elderly fed during this time.

“Our feeding program where we feed on Mondays in the kitchen is now moved to the front. So it’s kind of the same thing, they’re still receiving a hot meal, but it’s a sandwich instead. Like I was telling you earlier, in the first 15 minutes we fed 30 families already. We’re just excited to do what God called us to do,” Bone explained.

Volunteers will drop off bags at various locations throughout Fayette County at 5 p.m on Friday, March 20, 2020. Call Warm Hands from Warm Hearts at (304) 222-0629 to find out the specific locations.