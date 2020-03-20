Local grocers plan to keep doors open, continue supplying basic needs amid COVID-19

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Grocery store employees are now taking on a responsibility many of them never imagined. Jane Whissell, head cashier at Cornerstone IGA said they plan to keep doors open, and continue supplying basic necessities to the public, no matter how bad things get.

“That’s what I told somebody, they were like ‘are ya’ll going to close?’ and I was said, ‘well how are you going to eat?’,” Whissell said.

People are relying on grocery stores now more than ever because of COVID-19. Some states already declared grocery workers essential personnel. However, even with deliveries twice a week, Whissell said local stores are struggling to keep items on the shelves.

“If this was something that just happened on the east coast or west coast, the other distributors would be able to help out. But this is nationwide so we just have to wait on the trucks,” said Whissell.

She said business nearly tripled with people panic buying things like toilet paper. She said people are also stocking up on things like flour and yeast, in fear they will run out of bread.

Nurse Dana Hiner came to Conerstone IGA hoping to get a roll of toilet paper, but there was none left.

“I’m finished for the day of seeing patients and telling them what they need, but I came to get some of what I need and I cant find it.” Hiner said.

Hiner said she felt uneasy looking at the empty shelves, but she maintains a positive attitude.

“Bad things have happened and people have come together and made it work. I’m hoping that’s what happens this time,” said Hiner.

— so does Whissel

“I’m not scared to be here working, I’m not scared of the virus or anything,” said Whissell. “I’m here for the public, I want to do anything that I can to help them, and make their life easier.”