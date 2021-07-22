Local health officials warn of delta variant

FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Local health officials warn we are not clear of the pandemic just yet. In West Virginia, about 50-percent of the cases tested came back positive for the Delta variant.

Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said the variant is not reported in the Fayette County yet, but there is an increase in cases and transmission over the last week.

“We haven’t seen any changes in Fayette County, but certainly around us. Remember, there is about a three-week lag in the testing so we are just now getting testing back from the end of June beginning of July,” Dr. Stewart said.



Dr. Stewart said the best way people can protect themselves from the variant is by getting vaccinated.