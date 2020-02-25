Local law enforcement officers take emergency vehicle training course in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program, in the last decade more than 500 law enforcement officers died in traffic accidents. In 70 percent of those accidents, the officer was driving the vehicle when the deadly incident occurred. An emergency vehicle training course happening this week in Mercer County is aimed at driving those numbers down.

In 2017, a police chase resulted in the death of Lt. Aaron Crook, an officer with the Bluefield Police Department. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said more officers are killed in vehicular pursuits than in any other incident on the job.

“Since that time, I’ve been researching inter-agency pursuit policies and trying to improve the safety practices of our officers,” said Sitler.

Using drug forfeiture funds, Sitler sponsored an Emergency Vehicle Operation’s Course at the Mercer County Airport to teach law enforcement tactical driving maneuvers. Lt. John Garten and his trainers from the Charleston Police Department conducted the training. They have seen fatal accidents in the past.

“They realized the importance of taking their know-how and sharing it with other agencies,” said Sitler.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, law enforcement officers drove through six different courses designed to teach them how to handle the unexpected.

“It has different facets of what they do and how they handle their vehicles in very tight quarters,” said Garten. “They’re using a break and evade to learn… basically, if they’re going at a high rate of speed and they see an obstacle in their path… what do to to avoid that and not have a crash.”

Law enforcement agencies from eight different jurisdictions are taking the course, helping to foster inter-agency cooperation and reduce the likelihood of another tragedy.

The course will continue to Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.