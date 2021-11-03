Local law enforcement sport beards in No Shave November fundraiser

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Child & Youth Advocacy Center in Lewisburg is teaming up with local law enforcement officer for their annual No Shave November fundraiser.



Law enforcement officers that wish to participate in No Shave November can donate a pre-determined amount to sport a beard while on duty to help the center. Typically beards are not allowed for law enforcement, so this event can give officers a way around that rule, All of the money raised will help the Child & Youth Advocacy Center’s main mission: helping kids in their area.

Executive Director Staci Russell-Teaney, said this isn’t just for law enforcement either.

“You do not have to be a law enforcement officer. We gear it towards them just because its something a little special for them to get to do but anybody can participate if they’d like to reach out to us through our Facebook page. We can give them more information on how to join,” Russell-Teaney said.



The center hopes to raise money during this event with law enforcement and the local community as the holiday approach. So many of the kids they help are often in bad situations and little things like a toy or holiday meal means so much to them. Events like No Shave November and donations made by the public during this month will ensure the center can give that joy to kids facing a troubled life.

So far the Lewisburg Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff, and Alderson Police Departments, just to name a few are participating. As the month of November marches on, Russell-Teaney said her agency will also be looking for holiday gift donations, food donations as well as supplies. For those that would like to donate for any of these events be sure to contact the center first as their storage space is limited.

For more information on this groups fundraiser and how to help, head over to their Facebook page or their website.