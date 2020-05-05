Local musicians take talents from stage to stream, Fayette County health department recommends canceling large gatherings

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Under normal circumstances, people of Fayetteville would be gearing up for live music, festivals, fairs, and another busy tourism season. The lively town will remain quiet, at least for the next month, but one business continues to support the local music industry from a distance.

Fayetteville is not only a popular destination for adventure and outdoor sports, it is also home to a thriving art and music scene.

Lewis Rhinehart owns The Grove, a live music venue in Fayetteville.

“A lot of musicians hang out here, any time there’s a good band half the crowd is other musicians,” said Rhinehart.

However, health recommendations mean no fairs, festivals, or camps for at least the next month. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Fayette County Health Department recommends postponing or cancelling those gatherings of 25 people or more until after July 1, 2020.

Health Department Administrator, Teri Harlan, said positive cases in Fayette County doubled in the last week, and they do not want people to let their guard down.

“We need to continue the things that we’ve had in practice,” said Harlan. “Not going into large crowds, social distancing, washing your hands, and the most important thing is wearing a mask when you’re out and close to others.”

Harlan said being a tourist destination is concerning when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Before the stay-at-home order, local musicians would take the stage at The Grove every week. Rhinehart said he agrees with the recommendation, but times are tough for business and local artists.

“Everyone has lost a lot of their income, but the music industry was basically decimated overnight,” said Rhinehart.

In the meantime, they found a creative way to keep the party and the local art scene going with virtual shows. The Grove hosts live streams on their Facebook page with a virtual tip jar for local artists.