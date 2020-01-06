Local pastor takes measures to protect congregation in the wake of Texas church shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Last week a gunman opened fire at a Texas church, killing two people, before he was stopped by a member of the congregation. Now, churches across America are implementing more security to protect what is supposed to be their safe space.

When Pastor Luke Hodges of the Family Worship Center in Beckley heard the news of the shooting at a church in Texas, he was heartbroken.

“There was a day in time where it seemed like the church was the safest place you could be but there are people with bad motives in the world and it effects everyone,” said Hodges.

Sunday morning, Hodges led his congregation in prayer for everyone effected by the tragedy. He then paused the sermon to deliver a vital message.

“That simply said if there was ever an active shooter that came in here…we gave them instructions on what to do,” Hodges said. “Sometimes people don’t know what to do, a lack of knowledge will hurt people.”

He said starting this year, the church plans to do drills throughout the year with pastoral staff and the congregation — to have what they call a “safe sanctuary concept.”

“Where we know where the children are, children know where their parents are, and we know how to function together as a church,” said Hodges.

One policy churches are beginning to adopt nationwide, is locking sanctuary doors during service. Hodges said this means people might have to identify themselves before being let inside.

The Family Worship Center has a security team comprised of well-trained people, including some law enforcement officers, who are prepared to protect the grounds in the event of an attack. It is an approach Hodges said puts his congregation’s fears at ease.

“They’re thankful that training is taking place all year long and that they can let their guard down in a sense when they come to church to worship god and not feel afraid to come to a house of worship,” said Hodges.

Hodges encourages leaders of other smaller churches in the area to reach out to the Family Worship Center so they can help them develop their own safety concepts.