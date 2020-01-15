Local restaurant gives back to those in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local restaurant is giving back to the community on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Sweetz Da Snackery on Heber street in Beckley gives away free food every third Saturday of the month. Employees said it is their way of helping those in need of a home cooked meal.

The restaurant will also open Saturday for people who want to come out and support the endeavor. Proceeds will go toward the next months feeding.

Sweetz Da Snackery is open on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trending Stories

