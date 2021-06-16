Local yoga instructor collects supplies for those in need

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local yoga instructor is giving back to those in need.

Julie Bowles works at Evolve Mental Health and Wellness Yoga. She teamed up with Amy Tyree of Heart to Hands Reiki and other organizations to help donate to the homeless. Right now, they are accepting shoes for the homeless. People who donate a pair of shoes will receive 10 free yoga classes.

“For the homeless population for that community it is a huge help,” Bowles said.

“And even if home wasn’t good, there is still some security there and items that make them feel good about themselves,” Tyree said.

They will be collecting shoes until Sunday, June 20, 2021. Then, they will start their new drive where they plan to donate makeup, toys, and other essentials to the Women’s Resource Center. For additional information on how you can donate, call Bowles at 304-890-6034.