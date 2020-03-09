Locals react to minimum wage increase in Virginia

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Minimum wage in Virginia will increase, but not everyone in the commonwealth is happy about the change. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Virginia lawmakers made a deal to raise minimum wage to $12 over the next three years.

People in Bluefield, Virginia had mixed reactions to the change. They expressed concerns for how this will affect the cost of living, and small businesses.

A retired nurse told 59News, “I’m sure if they raise the minimum wage they’re not going to raise my social security, so what can I say? I don’t think its good.”

Melissa Wyatt works in food service in Bluefield.

“If you’re in a family owned business, it could hurt them,” said Wyatt.

Minimum wage will increase to $9.50 an hour on January 1, 2021, $11.00 in 2022, and $12 in 2023.

