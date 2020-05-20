Lodging and campgrounds prepare to reopen for Memorial Day weekend

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — State Park lodging and campgrounds can reopen on Thursday, May 21 according to Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plans.

Soon, people can escape the quarantine cabin fever, as local cabins, campgrounds and lodging are set to reopen in time for Memorial Fay weekend. For lodging and camping companies big and small, Memorial Day weekend is crucial for business.

Seth Neily is the Campground Manager at Chestnut Creek campground in Lansing, WV.

“Memorial day is our bill paying weekend, same as most businesses around here,” said Neily.

Haynes Mansfield is the Marketing Director for ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill, WV.

“Just about a week ago we got the OK from the WV state government, with new regulations, to open up lodging for memorial day weekend which is a huge save for us in the industry,” Mansfield said.

At ACE, one of the largest adventure companies in the area, the new regulations mean changing procedures from top to bottom.

“It starts at check-in, you’ll see things that we see everywhere these days like the sneeze shields, right down to how we’re prepping and cleaning the cabins before people get here, after they leave, and throughout the time that they’re here,” said Mansfield.

Chestnut Creek Campground is a smaller, family owned operation that just offers campsites. Neily said that means their focus is on the bathroom facility, and capacity, only allowing six people in the facility at once and thoroughly disinfecting.



“I think if someone is not nervous or skeptical about this, or even a little concerned then they’re not doing their jobs right,” said Neily.

Neily lives on the property with his family, and Mansfield said ACE is home to a number of employees. Both companies are faced with a balancing act: protecting themselves and their guests, while keeping business afloat.

Since many resorts and campgrounds are also home to the owners and employees, they ask guests to use common sense and help keep them safe as well.