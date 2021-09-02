Looking Forward: Shop with a Cop program returns to Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WNVS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff Department is looking forward to the holiday season with preparations underway for this year’s Shop with a Cop event.

The annual Shop with a Cop program pairs children in the county with the sheriff and his deputies who provide gifts these kids would otherwise not have for the holidays. Sheriff Brad Ellison said this is a great way for his deputies and himself to give back to the community, while spreading the reason behind the season each year.

“We’re looking forward to it. It gives people something to do and they haven’t been able to do anything for two years to do Covid,” Sheriff Ellison said.

Sheriff Ellison said this gives his department a chance to show the community the good heart he and his deputies have behind the shield. The event also gives his staff a different, more enjoyable reason to interact with those they serve to protect. While covid-19 hurt last year’s Shop with a Cop event, Sheriff Ellison hopes to start fundraising early to help as many kids as they can this holiday season.



If you’d like to help the Wyoming County Sheriff bring joy to the kids of Wyoming County with this great event, donate at the Wyoming County Courthouse and the Sheriff’s office. All donations are tax detectable and receipts are available when donated in-person.