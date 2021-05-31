Lowe’s stores across U.S. honor veterans on Memorial Day with dedicated parking spot

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Across the region, many are honoring our veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At Lowe’s stores across the country, including the location in Lewisburg, employees reserved one parking spot for our fallen troops. Store Manager Mike Comerford said this is a yearly commitment the company makes to show their military customers just how important they are. He said employee, Kazi Saquib, asked to put together the memorial.

“For the last hundred years Lowe’s has been in business, the military has been a big part of our customer base,” Comerford said. “It’s our honor to serve those people every day.”

“Just because they’re not here, we haven’t forgotten about them,” Saquib said. “They’ll always be in our hearts and our memories, and they’ll always be a part of who we are as Lowe’s as a company and as a country.”

Comerford said serving the community is part of the mission and one of the core values of Lowe’s.

He said the memorial was a way they could live up to both.

At 3 p.m. Lowe’s stores across the country joined together for a moment of silence to honor those who never made it home.