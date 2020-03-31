Man arrested after threatening law enforcement

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested after threatening to harm himself and the people around him.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 around 7:45 a.m., officers received a call about a disturbance involving a weapon. Before officers arrived, they were told the man had a change in his mental state and made threats to harm others and law enforcement.

Officers with Alderson Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputies, and state troopers responded to the incident. When they arrived, law enforcement found the man in the living room with a knife and brass knuckle-type weapon on him. Several other edged weapons were also in direct reach.

Law Enforcement tried talking the man into dropping all of his weapons and exiting the home, but the man did not comply. After 10 minutes of law enforcement trying to talk the man down, they decided to use non-lethal weapons to subdue him. Law enforcement used a shotgun with bean bag rounds and a taser.

The man was arrested and faces various charges. No one was injured.