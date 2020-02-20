Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Officers arrested a man for bashing another man in the face with a wine glass, according to court documents.

Court records state Bryan Stafford and the victim were talking at Pasquales Italian Restaurant on February 17, 2020. A fight broke out and Stafford hit the victim in the head with a wine glass.

When the victim was interviewed by police, the victim stated he was not sure why Stafford hit him in the head with the wine glass.

The victim had to get 56 stitches. Deputies said when they tried to get a statement from Stafford he was too drunk to make one.

Stafford was charged with malicious wounding. He turned himself in Tuesday, February 18, 2020 he was able to post bond.