Man arrested in connection to arson, burglary, other crimes in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is arrested for a string of crimes in Raleigh County.

Deputies were called to the Midway area Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 for reported arson, burglary, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Brian Akers was later arrested in connection to the crimes. In addition to the aforementioned charges, he is also facing possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin, and for being a felon with firearms.

Akers is currently in the Southern Regional Jail. The investigation is still ongoing by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Trending Stories

