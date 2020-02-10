Man arrested on sexual abuse charge, claims he doesn’t remember

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County man is facing sexual abuse charges for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl.

The victim told investigators Johnathan Collins allegedly touched her in December 2019, in Rainelle.

When officers interviewed Collins, he stated that he only kissed the victim and does not remember inappropriately touching her.

The victim also told officers there was a witness to the incident. The witness confirmed to police Collins inappropriately touched her.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. Collins is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $7,500 surety/cash bond.

Trending Stories

