Man convicted of targeting people linked to daughter’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – The father of a slain West Virginia woman has been convicted of shooting at people connected to his daughter’s murder case.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that Gregory Allen Adkins entered a Kennedy plea in Cabell County on Tuesday to two counts of wanton endangerment.

A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without admitting guilt. Corey Chapman has pleaded guilty to strangling Adkins’ daughter.

Adkins was accused of shooting into the home of Chapman’s wife and at a vehicle near the office of his attorneys. Adkins was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)