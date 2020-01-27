Man faces charges for allegedly strangling woman, battery on officers

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing multiple charges, including strangulation and battery, after allegedly beating and choking a woman.

Deputies and EMS personnel responded to a home in Mount Hope on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, for a medical call.

After being taken to the hospital, the victim told deputies Walter Fitzwater, of Mount Hope, beat her, bit her on the torso, choked her, and restrained her, which prevented her from getting to safety.

Warrants were later issued for Fitzwater’s arrest. When deputies arrived at his last known location, he hid in the basement. When he was found, Fitzwater reportedly struck the deputies, but was later arrested.

Fitzwater was charged with Domestic Violence, Strangulation, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction, among others. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project"

Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok"

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"

Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades"

Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News