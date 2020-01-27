Man faces charges for allegedly strangling woman, battery on officers

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing multiple charges, including strangulation and battery, after allegedly beating and choking a woman.

Deputies and EMS personnel responded to a home in Mount Hope on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, for a medical call.

After being taken to the hospital, the victim told deputies Walter Fitzwater, of Mount Hope, beat her, bit her on the torso, choked her, and restrained her, which prevented her from getting to safety.

Warrants were later issued for Fitzwater’s arrest. When deputies arrived at his last known location, he hid in the basement. When he was found, Fitzwater reportedly struck the deputies, but was later arrested.

Fitzwater was charged with Domestic Violence, Strangulation, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction, among others. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.