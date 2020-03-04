Man wanted for breaking into a car at Little Beaver State Park

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a vehicle break-in at Little Beaver State Park. Investigators said it happened on Feb. 24, 2020.

After the suspect allegedly broke into the car he then went to Kroger in Beaver and used the victim’s credit card around 1:40 p.m. The suspect of interest is shown in the video above.

If you have any information about where he might be you are encouraged to contact The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. Tips can also be left online at the organization’s web site or by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Click Here for
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Taxpayers want more action out of animal control"

How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%

Thumbnail for the video titled "How a local shelter reduced its euthanasia rate from 63% to 8%"

Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students attend Wyoming County Career Fair"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department gets new interrogation room"

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies getting new cruisers"

AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes

Thumbnail for the video titled "AEP rate increase could cause financial strain for those on fixed incomes"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News