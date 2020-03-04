Man wanted for breaking into a car at Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a vehicle break-in at Little Beaver State Park. Investigators said it happened on Feb. 24, 2020.

After the suspect allegedly broke into the car he then went to Kroger in Beaver and used the victim’s credit card around 1:40 p.m. The suspect of interest is shown in the video above.

If you have any information about where he might be you are encouraged to contact The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. Tips can also be left online at the organization’s web site or by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.