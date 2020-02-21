Marshall OKs buying 3 planes for planned aviation program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has approved the purchase of three airplanes for its planned aviation program.

The Marshall Board of Governors on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the purchase of two $500,000 airplanes for student training along with a $175,000 plane with cable controls used for teaching spin maneuvers. The university also plans to buy additional start-up equipment, including simulators.

Marshall plans to offer two new degrees in aviation sciences to train commercial airplane and helicopter pilots.

Charleston’s Yeager Airport also will host classes and will include a new hangar for Marshall’s aircraft. In November, Marshall and Mountwest Community and Technical College announced a joint associate degree program for aviation maintenance technicians.

