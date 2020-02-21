Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Marshall OKs buying 3 planes for planned aviation program

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
marshall university_1542729481375.jpg.jpg

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has approved the purchase of three airplanes for its planned aviation program.

The Marshall Board of Governors on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the purchase of two $500,000 airplanes for student training along with a $175,000 plane with cable controls used for teaching spin maneuvers. The university also plans to buy additional start-up equipment, including simulators.

Marshall plans to offer two new degrees in aviation sciences to train commercial airplane and helicopter pilots.

Charleston’s Yeager Airport also will host classes and will include a new hangar for Marshall’s aircraft. In November, Marshall and Mountwest Community and Technical College announced a joint associate degree program for aviation maintenance technicians.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"

Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County"

Local middle school students learn about voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local middle school students learn about voting"

Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV"

WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor"

Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News